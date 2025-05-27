Looking for ‘Zen’ in your backyard? Try a fountain or pond.

When weather permits, Phyllis and Jim Watrous can be found sitting on patio chairs, watching the fish and frogs frolicking in their backyard pond. Around the creatures, two waterfalls flow into the pond, creating a pleasant trickling sound, surrounded by flowers and greenery.

Even on bad weather days, the pair gaze at the view from their home’s picture window.

The Watrouses installed the water feature behind their Wynnewood home in the summer of 2018, upgrading from a bird bath. It is a calming presence in their lives.

“We have fish, frogs, toads and dragonflies,” said Phyllis, who bought their pond from AquaReale. “I got a trail camera to see who comes at night. We have foxes and raccoons. It’s such a wildlife mecca for animals.”

Water features including koi ponds, waterfalls, fountains, recreational swimming ponds, and fountainscapes, are an increasingly popular way to please the senses and the wildlife commonly found in neighborhood backyards.

“Adding a water feature is a way to escape a long day at the office, increase property value, and add some aesthetic curb appeal,” said Peter Gallo, owner/operator of Philadelphia Waterscapes in Ambler. “People are just happy to be near moving water.”

The 2024 U.S. Houzz Outdoor Trends Study found that among homeowners upgrading outdoor features, about 1 in 5 add or upgrade water features in their outdoor spaces. Water features were also purchased by about 20% of renovating homeowners.

U.S. demand for water features used in landscaping has been rising and is forecast to reach to $1 billion in 2025, according to market researcher Freedonia Group. The market was especially strong during the pandemic, when consumers began using outdoor spaces more often for socializing and other activities.

How to choose a home water feature

Whether for a small space behind a city rowhouse or for a sprawling suburban backyard, there’s a water feature for every need. Consider the amount of space available, the topography of that space, your budget, and your goals.

Is it the sound of running water that’s appealing or the sight of swimming fish? Is there a natural hill just begging for a waterfall, or a small space just big enough for a fountainscape featuring urns or bowls that bubble?

For the sound of moving water, waterfalls can splash into a creek, pond, or stream, or a basin of gravel and pump back up.

“You can get the sound of water without the physical pond,” said Matthew Reale, co-owner of, AquaReale in Hatboro.

The topography of the yard will help determine what makes sense for the space. A hill is ideal for a waterfall but impractical for a pond. If the structure is to be viewed from inside the house, it needs to be placed near a large window.

Sharon and Kevin Port wanted something in the center of the circular driveway in front of their Newtown home. They had tried trees and flowers, but the space called for something more unique.

“We wanted a flow of water without having standing water,” said Sharon.

They chose a fountainscape from Philadelphia Waterscapes. Its water flows into large urns, bowls, spheres, and walls and continually recycles. At night the fountain, about 25 feet in diameter, is illuminated.

“It’s a Zen feeling,” said Sharon. “You hear the water while watching it flow.”

Costs and maintenance

Water installations prices start at a few thousand dollars and can climb to more than $100,000, depending on the features and size. Popular choices include an 8-by-11-foot fish pond, starting at around $15,000 from a water installation designer or landscaper, and under $4,000 from online sellers such as Wayfair.

Fountainscapes start at around $5,500 for a 30-inch high urn that bubbles over into a basin, and a small stream costs about $7,500.

The industry has come a long way in creating products with minimal maintenance, Gallo said. Many systems can be controlled from a smartphone, including automatic dosing for system treatments and lighting and temperature readers.

Most water features require some maintenance to keep them clean and functional. Fountains and waterfalls need occasional scrubbing and leaf and debris removal.

Both AquaReale and Philadelphia Waterscapes recommend annual maintenance packages, costing about $2,500. For ponds, maintenance visits in spring, summer, and fall are designed to keep the pond, rocks, filter, and skimmer clean. In the fall, a net is attached over a pond to keep out leaves falling from overhanging trees.

Neglecting maintenance can cause dirt and sludge buildup, algae and moss growth, and can cause damage to the filter and skimmer. If the water stops flowing, standing water can draw mosquitoes and other pests.

Eco-ponds, designed to mimic a natural aquatic environment, require the least maintenance.

“You can neglect them, and they’ll still perform,” said Reale.

Occasionally, water features may need to be topped off with a hose, but in most cases, rain will be enough. To keep water loss at a minimum, rainwater can be harvested from downspouts. When a pond is cleaned, the water is moved to tanks and then back again to prevent major water loss.

Removing a water feature

It becomes expensive to completely remove a pond or waterfall. Labor to haul and dispose of the materials, then refill the hole, will start at about $3,000, depending on the size of the feature.

The Watrouses have no intentions to remove their pond. You can find them hanging out there in every season.

“It’s beautiful in winter, spring, summer, and fall,” said Phyllis. “There’s something always happening in the pond.”