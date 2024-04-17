This $12 million Gladwyne home for sale comes with a moat, tennis court, and bowling alley

If you’ve ever fantasized about living in a castle with a moat, this Montgomery County home might be your forever home — if you’ve got nearly $12 million.

A French Renaissance-style property at 841 Merion Square Rd. is on the market for $11,999,000 with Compass RE. It comes with a stormwater management system that creates a moatlike entrance.

Advertisement

“It’s a landmark trophy property,” said Lavinia Smerconish, a real estate agent with Compass RE who has listed the property.

The 30,652-square-foot home spans three fully finished floors and is on 7.25 acres. Beyond the main home, there are three additional buildings: a studio and a one-bedroom and a two-bedroom dwelling.

Smerconish said the target buyer is someone who is going to appreciate the details of the home and is looking to “entertain on [a] very large scale.”

The property’s opulence is evident across the grounds. A fountain greets guests upon arrival in the driveway, and there are also a tennis court, pool, outdoor kitchen, and garage space for nine cars.

Inside, the home is just as luxurious, with seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and seven half-bathrooms. The main bedroom includes a terrace that overlooks the grounds. A guest suite has its own living room and small kitchen.

Other amenities include a game room, a two-lane bowling alley, and a room equipped with a hot tub and spa pool with a current. The movie theater has a chandelier and ornate wallpaper.

“You’ve got woodwork from Brazil, carved marble mantels from Spain, staircases that were made out of oak and transported here from England,” Smerconish said. ”Everything that you think had been lost to sort of old world craftsmanship, they found current modern day craftsmen and implemented really just extraordinary finishes.”

Gladwyne recently became one of the state’s first neighborhoods where the typical home costs $1 million or more, according to an analysis from Zillow, a real estate marketplace company.

A typical home in Gladwyne cost $1.37 million in February, according to Zillow.