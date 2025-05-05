Bryn Mawr home with castle-like turret for sale for $2.8M

Brick and Tudor aren’t styles that are often seen together, but a stately Bryn Mawr home that artfully blends them hit the market Tuesday with an asking price of $2.795 million.

Set back from the road to provide ample privacy, the home at 1100 Green Valley Road has a gated driveway that leads to a front entryway with a two-story turret reminiscent of a castle.

“It’s an incredible entryway,” said listing agent Jody Kotler of Keller Williams Main Line. The effect is amplified by mature plantings and soft landscaping lights, a circular driveway, and a waterfall with a pond.

Advertisement

Like the exterior, the interior is a juxtaposition of classic and modern, light and dark, a balance achieved in part thanks to ample windows, skylights, and thoughtful updates over the years.

Spanning 6,164 square feet, the house has four bedrooms, including a spacious second-floor primary suite in a wing of its own. With vaulted ceilings, access to a private terrace, and windows on three sides, the room is flooded with natural light.

The suite also boasts a walk-in closet, plus a bathroom with a double vanity, a soaking tub and a walk-in shower. Like the bedroom, the bathroom has a light and airy feel thanks to numerous windows and a skylight.

Skylights can also be found in the vaulted ceiling in the kitchen. Updated recently by the current owners, the space blends milled cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and marble countertops with exposed brick. The owners went high-end with the appliances, which include a built-in, side-by-side Subzero refrigerator and freezer, Viking range, and a Dacor oven. There’s also a warming drawer, adding to the home’s entertaining capabilities.

Elsewhere on the first floor is a sunroom complete with a built-in bar. It’s situated adjacent to the family room and has access to the stone-and-brick patio, a space that’s used to both unwind and to entertain.

Situated on 1.91 acres, the property also has a pool and spa. The patio looks out on mature trees and a tiered brick wall, adding “a lot of character,” Kotler said. The use of brick here also hearkens back to the material used inside the home.

“The actual land and the landscaping and the location is just completely over the top,” Kotler said of the space, likening it to an oasis. “It’s just so private.”