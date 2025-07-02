Having lived in Moorestown since he was four years old, Mick Weeks knew he wanted to raise his family in the community where he was raised. In 2008, he bought a five-bedroom, five-bathroom house with a full basement and a foyer with 18-foot ceilings.

Julie Alvarado joined him there three years later. In 2011, the pair were married by Mayor Michael Nutter, and over the next decade-and-a-half they raised two children and made many changes to their family respite.

The most recent renovations to the two-story, approximately 6,000 square-foot home focused on creating a luxurious primary suite and a more functional and aesthetically pleasing entryway and mudroom. With the help of East Falls-based Bellweather Design-Build, they spent about four months last summer and fall on the project.

“We wanted more functionality and space, but it also gave us the opportunity to reimagine the space we had,” said Mick, a nonprofit consultant and member of the Moorestown school board. “The suite is now an oasis of comfort and luxury.”

Breaking through the wall into the upper story of the three-car garage, they expanded their cramped closet and small bathroom. Nestled between the closet and bathroom is a vanity area, in front of a medicine cabinet and linen storage.

“Their dream was to convert this unused space above their garage into a proper walk-in closet,” said Sean Farrell, architectural designer at Bellweather. The challenge was redesigning the existing truss system to allow sufficient floor clearance and head height, while redesigning the garage ceiling structure to support the new space.

The unique spa-like bathroom includes a wet room, with a luxury tub enclosed in glass shower walls.

“When the door is closed it creates a steam room,” said Julie, a therapist who works with teens and adults. “And, it allowed us to get the most out of the space.”

The large bedroom now includes a reading and meditation space, featuring a small couch in front of the gas fireplace. It’s Julie’s private retreat for her daily meditation and yoga practice. South-facing windows bring in bright natural light all year round.

During the pandemic, the pair bought a keyboard for their daughter Carina, now 21, and son Stefan, now 13. They taught themselves to play, but Stefan wanted lessons, so their parents decided a real piano was in order. They found a Hallet, Davis, & Co. baby grand in immaculate condition that fits the foyer perfectly, allowing music to filter throughout the house.

“It’s lovely and soothing and a nice break from the technology draw that’s all around us all the time,” Julie said.

The open-concept living area includes the kitchen, living room, and dining room, decorated in neutral tones including grays and beiges. Pops of color are found in the rugs, pillows, and accessories.

Sustainability is important to the family. The roof is equipped with 72 solar panels that generate about 80% of the home’s power. Mick also has an electric car and much of the home includes smart features. They are mindful of keeping a lower carbon footprint.

“We try to limit the waste and recycle everything we can,” said Julie.

Perhaps the greatest changes to the house over time can be seen in the backyard. They built a roofed composite deck off the kitchen with a ceiling fan and comfortable sofas to watch TV while Mick tends to the grill.

“We enjoy the beautiful scenery from the deck, looking out over the beautifully designed landscaped and hardscaped pool and patio,” said Mick. “It is especially nice during a summer rainstorm where we can take it in while remaining dry.”

The multi-level terrace includes an upper section with a large seating area, eight-seat dining table, and a standalone spa for year-round use. The lower part has a stone firepit with Adirondack chairs, a free-form pool, and several comfortable seating and lounging options.

Beyond the patio is a salt-water swimming pool, featuring a generator that makes chlorine from salt for better dispersion and easy maintenance.

The space is perfect for hosting birthday, graduation, and soccer team parties, and other events with friends and family. The family thrives on community.

“Moorestown has great character, great history, and a lot of great people here,” said Mick, who along with Julie, is chairing the upcoming capital campaign of the YMCA of the Pines in Medford. “It was a wonderful place to grow up and I realize now as an adult that it’s because of people who contribute and volunteer. It’s my turn now to make it a great place to live for others.”