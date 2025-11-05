In 2023, Rosenwasser discovered the space, which at the time, was an architect’s office.

“It needed a pretty full gut,” he recalled.

Over the next 18 months, the couple served as architects and designers on their own property. They moved into the home in November 2024 and opened Rarify the following January.

The kitchen is an essential shared space for the couple and the business. Rosenwasser is the family chef, and Medina-Jaudes is the baker.

Because the kitchen is also used to host gallery events, the aesthetics were important.