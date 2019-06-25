The original 864-square-foot structure — which had only a dining room and hall on the first floor and bedroom and bathroom on the second — was built by a constable named Jonathan Pyne, among the first two officially recognized residents on the Cape (though whalers and Native Americans would have been there first). He used oak beams from trees likely felled on his property for the framing, which, held together entirely with pegs, is still intact and, in some places, still visible. The original cooking fireplace is still operational, although Dave, former owner of Cucina Rosa restaurant in Cape May, naturally prefers a modern stove.