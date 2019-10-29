In 2016, the Seltzers upgraded the kitchen, replacing a double oven with a combination steam oven and warming drawer. The old cooktop was replaced with a Thermidor combination cooktop and oven. The new back splash was a collaboration between Adrian and North Carolina artist Sandra Snyder. It was inspired by the Seltzers’ collection of miniature houses from France and the multihued pieces of art glass displayed in a living room, which is painted butter yellow. The engineered wood kitchen floor hides a radiant heat unit. Adrian, a former catering company owner who teaches a cooking class at Main Line School Night, provided homemade baked treats during the Ardmore Library tour.