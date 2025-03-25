House of the week: A corner penthouse condo along the Delaware River for $650,000

Hani Abujudeh, a radiologist, was hesitant to let go of his Old City condo, even after he moved to Houston in 2018 for work.

“There are windows everywhere,” said Abujudeh. “Everywhere you look you see water. There are recessed lights, speakers everywhere.”

So for six years he rented it out, but now he no longer wants to be a landlord.

Abujudeh bought the 2,250-square-foot unit in 2015, moving to the city from Boston. It was just across the river from his job. As a New Jersey native, he was familiar with the Philadelphia area.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit offers sunrise views over the Delaware River, stretching from the Ben Franklin Bridge to the Walt Whitman Bridge. It offers a full view of the Penn’s Landing fireworks displays. The east-facing and south-facing window walls let in abundant natural light.

One of the bedrooms can also serve as a den or office.

The foyer leads into a living area large enough to accommodate multiple seating areas for entertaining. The cherry-stained floors are white oak hardwood.

Adjacent to the living area, the formal dining room features custom built-ins, and the kitchen has whitewashed cherry cabinetry and matching wood-paneled appliances including a new fridge, new dishwasher, and a wine refrigerator. The kitchen also has granite countertops and a tile backsplash.

A half bathroom and coat closet are also on the main level.

Upstairs, the primary suite has generous closet space, and an en suite bathroom with a double vanity and oversize stall shower.

Two additional bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

The unit also includes tinted windows for privacy, a new stackable washer and dryer, and a new HVAC system. Amenities include a 24-hour door attendant, gated garage parking, outdoor gardens, an oversize river deck, access to the Delaware River Trail, and on-site management.

The unit is listed by Jimmy Caraway of Redfin Corp. for $650,000.