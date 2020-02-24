How? With something each visitor brings: a lap. My friends are troopers, balancing plates of lasagna, meatballs, and chicken marsala on napkin-covered laps. When the couch is full, they sit on the bed, which is perpendicular to the couch and made up to look less like a bed and more like another couch. They also sit on the floor, the ottoman, or a handcrafted bench — all within reach of the candy dish that’s always kept replenished in a nod to my beloved, sweets-loving late Aunt Phyl.