“You see gallery walls all through history, whether in grand estates in Moscow, at Monticello or in Diana Vreeland’s iconic apartment in New York,” says Michelle Adams, editor and creative adviser at Artfully Walls, an online company that sells the work of more than 450 artists reproduced in digital giclee prints and has a collection for Anthropologie. It also sells pre-curated gallery walls you can try on for size with an online tool that shows how they will look in your room.