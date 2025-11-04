House of the week: A two-bedroom townhouse in Glen Mills for $349,900

Looking to the future, Robert Sacks in 2009 decided to move from a Delaware County apartment into a two-bedroom, 2½ bathroom townhouse in Glen Mills.

But futures have a way of changing, and in 2015 he married artist and chef Phuoc Tran.

Now they have moved to a single-story house in Wilmington, close to their three children.

Sacks, who retired after 36 years with SEPTA as a bus driver and Market-Frankford Line operator, said he was attracted to the Glen Mills home by the community offerings, including a pool, fitness center, and tennis court.

The open-concept first floor has new flooring, crown molding, recessed LED lighting, and a gas fireplace in the living room.

An Andersen sliding door opens to a private patio with perennials cultivated by Sacks’ wife.

The kitchen leads into the dining room, and there is a half bathroom.

The two bedrooms are upstairs. The primary suite has an en suite bathroom remodeled this year and generous closet space.

There are three new Pella windows and a new air conditioner, all added this year, as well as a washer and dryer.

The house‘s interior was completely repainted.

The neighborhood has easy access to shops, dining, and major commuter routes. The property is in the highly rated Garnet Valley School District.

The house is listed by Tracy Sauler of Keller Williams Greater West Chester for $349,900.