A converted Haddon Heights church with a lazy river lists for $2.4M

A former church in Haddon Heights that’s been converted into a four-bedroom home complete with a lazy river swimming pool hit the market last week with an asking price of $2.4 million.

Located at 301 Station Ave., the 4,725-square-foot South Jersey property still bears some resemblance to its original use as the First Church of Christ, Scientist, especially from the inside. But outside, a passerby would be hard pressed to know it was once a place of worship.

“It’s so unassuming, the outside, and the inside just is this fabulous entertaining area,” said Michala Costello of Compass, who is co-listing it with Amanda Johnston.

Advertisement

Built in 1925, the English cottage-style home was designed by architect Bernhardt E. Muller, who was a member of the faith, according to the Haddon Heights Historical Society. A number of original details were preserved after it underwent a residential conversion at the hands of its current owner, who purchased the property in 2018.

The home’s first floor, where worshipers once gathered, still features high arched ceilings supported by original wood beams, from which a handful of original light fixtures also hang. But instead of pews, the open-concept living area now has two seating areas, a tucked-away bar, a U-shaped banquette, a modern kitchen, and a formal dining area that features chandeliers imported from Italy.

The overall space was redesigned with entertaining in mind, the Realtors said.

A hallway off the kitchen leads to a brick patio with a covered outdoor kitchen.

Elsewhere on the first floor are two bedrooms, including the primary suite, which has a sitting area with a double-sided fireplace that fronts a soaking tub in the bathroom. The bathroom has a double vanity, a stand-alone shower, and a walk-in closet.

Upstairs, there are two additional en suite bedrooms, including one with a fireplace, and a choir loft that now serves as a gaming area.

“They really integrated the architectural features into the space and kept the uniqueness of it,” Costello added.

An addition to the property is a newly built three-car garage that has a full bathroom on the first floor with living space above. The bathroom is accessible from the pool, which features a lazy river-style design that’s a rarity in this region. It wraps around a landscaped center island, which can be accessed via a bridge.

“It feels very resort-like but natural also with all the landscaping and plantings that they’ve done,” Costello said.