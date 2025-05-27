House of the week: A historic five-bedroom in Broomall for $565,000

Paul Masterson made his living as a train mechanic. His widow, Eileen, recalls that “he always loved historic things, older buildings.”

In 1977, the Mastersons bought a five-bedroom Colonial in Broomall that was built in 1830 but has been occupied by only three families since then.

There was also a barn on the property, which Paul used as a workshop, and an addition to the main house dating to the 1950s.

Paul lovingly maintained the property for decades, but he died in 2018 and Eileen, who is in a nursing home, is looking for a new owner.

“I was very comfortable there,” she said, noting the convenience of shopping and offices nearby where she found work.

The five-bedroom, 1½ bathroom, 2,704-square-foot house is on a flat lot with mature landscaping and has thick stone walls, arched doorways, and many original details.

There are new windows in parts of the house and a new roof, a one-car garage the Mastersons added, and a large deck.

The house has two attic spaces and an unfinished basement with room for expansion.

The first floor has the living room, family room, dining room, kitchen and a half bathroom.

The second floor has three original bedrooms and a full bathroom with a tub and walk-in shower. The addition has two bedrooms.

The main house exterior is historically protected, but the exterior of the addition can be altered without permission.

The property is in the Marple-Newtown School District.

It is listed by Jackie McCormick of Keller Williams Realty – Devon for $565,000.