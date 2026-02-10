House of the week: A mid-century modern home in Drexel Hill for $729,900

“I hate to leave it,” said Stephanie Tauman, “but it’s just too big for me.”

Tauman has spent six years in her four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom 1957 mid-century modern home in Drexel Hill. She bought the house sight unseen in 2019 after viewing it online.

But now, at 3,314 square feet, “it has gotten very big,” so she is planning to move to a smaller home. Tauman, an artist and art teacher, hopes to settle in Philadelphia.

She does not know who originally commissioned the split-level house. She already owned some mid-century modern furniture and other items when she bought it.

The approach to the house is along a slate walkway with arts and crafts style light fixtures. The exterior is stone and mahogany, and the foyer has a slate and mahogany theme.

The four bedrooms are on the top level, and there are three terraces connecting to the outdoors.

The middle level has the foyer, dining room, kitchen, and sunken living room, which includes a working gas fireplace.

The first level has the family room, powder room, and two-car garage with a heated workroom.

The finished basement has Tauman’s art studio.

The eat-in kitchen has a 36-inch cooktop, double convection wall ovens, Corian countertops, and refaced cabinetry.

The family room has a wet bar with sink and second dishwasher.

The primary bedroom has an en suite bathroom with whirlpool tub, stand-up shower, walk-in closet, and views of Pilgrim Park.

Another bedroom has mahogany built-ins and could serve as a nursery or study. The hall bath has a large corner bathtub.

There is a high-capacity water heating system and landscape lighting.

The house is listed by Joseph Bograd of Elite Realty Group for $729,900.