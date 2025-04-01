House of the week: A three-bedroom stone rancher in Phoenixville for $620,000

With a large plot of land and mature oak trees, an in-ground pool, and the Spring-Ford Area School District, the three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom stone rancher touched all the bases for Jennifer and Bill Thorpe.

But now, with their two sons grown, the Thorpes are ready to downsize to a nearby home they already own.

Advertisement

The couple bought the Phoenixville home in 2014, moving from Collegeville.

“It’s a beautiful piece of property with beautiful oak trees, not a cookie-cutter home,” said Bill, a telecommunications consultant. He and Jennifer are only the second owners of the house, which was built in 1957.

Jennifer, a professor of nutrition at the University of Delaware, liked the easy access to other parts of the region.

The eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances and ample cabinetry and counter space.

The family room, adjacent to the kitchen, has a stone-bordered fireplace. The home also has a separate living room, a dedicated laundry room and a four-season sunroom, which has views of the backyard and in-ground pool.

Hardwood floors run through most of the home, and the partially finished basement can serve as a playroom, entertainment area, or fourth bedroom.

Total square footage of the house is 2,454, and the level, landscaped lot has lots of outdoor space.

The house is just minutes from downtown Phoenixville and Providence Town Center and a short drive from the King of Prussia Mall, Limerick Premium Outlets, and the Oaks Convention Center. There is also a dog park nearby.

The house is listed by Victoria Walker of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate for $620,000.