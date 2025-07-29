House of the week: A 5-year-old house in Pennsport for $725,000

“Vertical living” is John Furrer’s term for what he and his wife, Caroline, most enjoyed about their five years in their four-bedroom Pennsport home.

They could be in their separate offices, entertaining guests together, or on the roof deck enjoying the skyline. It was their first home after graduating from college.

“It’s a little quieter than downtown,” John said. And he liked the fact that the 2,900-square foot house was new construction.

But they have just moved to be closer to Caroline’s work in Conshohocken. She is in finance and John is starting a business in climate-controlled car storage.

Their relatively short stay in Pennsport leaves a buyer with a five-year tax abatement.

Entry is through a foyer. The open concept second floor has the kitchen, living room, dining room, and a powder room.

The third floor has two bedrooms and a full bathroom.

The fourth floor has the primary suite, with a large walk-in closet, a tiled shower, free-standing soaking tub and a vanity with two sinks.

The kitchen has GE Profile appliances, including the oven and dishwasher.

The finished basement has both a media room and an exercise room.

Other features include Lutron Serena Shades, a Eufy Security System, and a smart garage door opener.

There is a one-car garage in the unit, and space for a second car in a driveway leading up to the garage.

The house is close to several coffee shops — Cake and Joe, Herman’s coffee, and Rebel & Wolf Cafe on Dickinson Square Park.

And there is easy access to I-95, Walmart, and Home Depot.

The house is listed by Daniel Evenchen of Keller Williams Empower for $725,000.