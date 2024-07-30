A well-landscaped four-bedroom home in Huntingdon Valley for $750,000

The Japanese maple in the yard helped seal the deal for Gerrie Pennock when she and husband Michael were house-hunting in 2004.

Its mushroom shape and deep orange and red flowing leaves were a highlight of the well-landscaped, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath home. “It took my breath away,” Gerrie said.

Advertisement

The couple also liked that there was room for entertaining and for grandchildren to visit.

The Pennocks had been living elsewhere in the area for decades and together ran a pharmaceutical-testing business. But Michael died in 2022, and with the children grown and out on their own, Gerrie is moving to a retirement community in Warminster.

The 3,218-square-foot house has newly refinished oak hardwood floors in the foyer, living room, and sitting areas, with a wood-burning stone fireplace and double windows in the sitting area.

The kitchen has abundant cabinet space, two sinks, a tile backsplash, and a center island.

The first floor has two bedrooms, including the primary bedroom that has two closets, a ceiling fan, and hardwood flooring.

That bedroom also has an en suite bathroom featuring a large shower with a frameless enclosure, a rain showerhead, and subway tile walls.

There are two more bedrooms on the second floor and multiple cedar closets throughout.

There is a tankless water heater, a whole-home backup generator, with recent updates of the HVAC, both storm doors, a den sliding door, and most windows.

There is also a large unfinished basement.

The house is near Huntingdon Valley Country Club, the Pennypack Trail, and the shops and restaurants of Jenkintown and Willow Grove. It is in the Lower Moreland School District.

Outside, there is a two-car garage and driveway space for almost a dozen more.

As she prepares to leave, Gerrie’s thoughts are with the Japanese maple, one of the things she’ll miss most.

“Now who’s going to take care of it?” she asked.

The house is listed by Phil Milazzo of Redfin Corp. for $750,000.