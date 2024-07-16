House of the Week: A four-bedroom Colonial in West Torresdale for $640,000

Annamarie and Nick DelCasale knew in the spring of 1988 that the four-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial in West Torresdale wasn’t their dream house, but they also knew it could be turned into that.

So they moved from a duplex three miles away, and over the next 30-plus years, they raised three daughters there, expanded the whole east side of the house, and added a carriage house where the girls’ basketball half-court had been.

Now, with their daughters out on their own, Annamarie retired, and Nick within sight of it, they are moving and plan to spend more time in their Ocean City house.

Nick liked the cul-de-sac location, and both liked the roominess, including the dining room that can seat up to 20, which allowed them to entertain their large families. Annamarie, who had been an operations executive for a technology consulting firm, was one of 12 children, and Nick, a construction engineer for Philadelphia’s water department, was one of four.

The house, built in 1977, has a finished walk-out basement with a wine closet, full attic, and attached one-car garage.

The carriage house, which is heated and air-conditioned, was added in 2016, and Annamarie said the extra space “is like going to the mountains.”

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite countertops.

The hardwood flooring from the dining room extends into the sunken living room, and the covered porch overlooks two extended patios.

In addition to the bedrooms, the second floor has a full laundry room.

The primary bedroom leads to a ceramic tile bathroom with a stall shower and mirrored vanity. One of the bedrooms is currently being used as an office.

The house has two-zoned heat and central air-conditioning and 200-amp electric service.

It is near the Torresdale regional rail station for easy access to Center City.

Total square footage is 1,841 for the main house and 480 for the carriage house/clubhouse.

The house is listed by Meg Waldowski of RE/MAX One Realty for $640,000.