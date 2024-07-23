House of the week: A three-bedroom rowhouse with a roof deck in Fishtown for $545,000

Many Philadelphia homeowners struggled to fill their time during the early weeks of the pandemic, but Ryan Scott found a unique way to deal with the issue: He built a recording studio in the basement of the Fishtown rowhouse he shares with wife, Kim Lincon-Scott.

Both Scotts are in creative businesses: Kim owns a small branding and design studio in Fishtown, Lynx & Co., and Ryan is a commercial director in video production.

Advertisement

When they bought the three-bedroom, 2½-bath home in 2021, it was a perfect fit after about eight years of renting nearby. It had what Ryan calls “great bones” and didn’t need major work but offered the opportunity for small changes, such as the handcrafted wood slat accent wall in the living room and a barn door in the primary bedroom.

“We just needed to put our touch on it,” Kim said.

But now, with two young daughters, they have moved to Mount Laurel for a yard and more space.

The kitchen has quartz countertops, a subway tile backsplash, an island, and stainless-steel appliances.

At ground level, there is also a powder room. Outside is a fenced patio with ample space for creating garden beds.

The second floor has two bedrooms, one with built-in shelving and a desk, and a hall bathroom with a tub and rainfall shower.

The third floor includes the primary bedroom, which has a spa-style bathroom with a glass shower enclosure and a fluted sliding door.

The two-level roof deck offers unobstructed views of the area.

The El provides a 10-minute ride to Center City.

The house is listed by Kristin McFeely of Compass Realty for $545,000.