Frank was a well-known entrepreneur in the Poconos. In the late 1880s, he acquired acres of woodland and built a boarding house for summer visitors. In 1893, he formed a company to dam a creek and create a lake for ice harvesting. For more than 20 years, blocks of ice were cut from the lake, packed in sawdust, and loaded onto rail cars on nearby train tracks (now gone) to be transported to Philadelphia and elsewhere. In the summer, the lake was used for fishing and boating.