Homeowners have so many lighting options today, in both design and technology. Colorful metals and shades, sconces, and pendants add beauty in addition to function. With improvements in LED technology, it’s as simple as pressing a button, clicking an image on your iPhone, or asking Alexa to turn on your house lights as you pull into the driveway, or turn off selected lights when you go to bed. Local lighting showrooms or smart home integrators can help with setup.