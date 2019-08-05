Carmen and Chris Bushong and their sons Corey, 7, and Sammy, 5, seem to fit perfectly into the 1,500-square-foot, concrete-and-glass house in Roxborough, which Weise designed in 1951. The three-bedroom home could have been created just for them by the architect, who was a student of Walter Gropius and Louis Kahn in the post-World War II era.