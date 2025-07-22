A mid-century modern house in Quakertown for $655,000

Mary Crockett and her husband, Joe Tomkiewicz, had been living in Furlong, Bucks County, for less than five years and she was bored by their house.

Crockett, a painter, had been running an art gallery but she was done with that. So she started looking for a place she, Tomkiewicz, and their 190-pound Great Dane, Viktor, could call home.

“It took us a long time,” she recalled, to find the four-bedroom, three-bathroom mid-century modern home in Quakertown in 2017.

“It was in complete disarray,” she said. “But we knew we wanted it.”

Built in 1957, the 2,881-square-foot house was “a true mid-century modern,” she said. It was “very solidly built, tons of brick.”

But plans to stay there have changed since Tomkiewicz, who is in pharmaceuticals, got a job offer in the Catskills.

The Quakertown house is set back from the street and surrounded by mature trees and plantings. It features exposed Douglas Fir beams, reclaimed brick walls, wood paneling, and cork and Mercer Tile floors.

The entry and living room lead to a brick hearth.

A wall of windows offers a view of a flagstone patio and gardens. And there is a stone-edged pond with a bubbling fountain.

There are built-ins throughout the house, and the dining area has a wet bar.

The eat-in kitchen has high ceilings and Portzer cabninetry, a gas cooktop, double-wall ovens and a built-in grill.

There is a separate family room with a second fireplace.

The primary suite has large sitting area and ample closet space. A second bedroom and full bath are also on this wing of the house.

The remaining two bedrooms and a full bathroom are on a separate wing, suitable for guests or as an in-law suite.

The home has a nearly new roof, installed in 2021, and got a new boiler in 2022.

There is radiant floor heating and central air, a two-car garage, a fenced back yard. A private well supports the landscaping.

The house is listed by Marion Dinofa of Compass Realty for $655,000.