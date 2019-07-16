When Wakefield bought the house, “I had to install a new roof; otherwise, it was in good shape,” he said. Heating and air conditioning systems had been updated. The kitchen had been renovated, but the two bathrooms still had original gray fixtures. Built-in cabinets throughout the house were unpainted wood with occasional panels of bright colors. The kitchen and entry flagstone were intact, but original carpeting had been replaced with hardwood on the first floor and cork downstairs in what had been Leibowitz’s studio. Wakefield kept the cork and replaced the hardwood with period-appropriate black marmoleum, a kind of linoleum.