Scenic wallpaper has been enlivening homes for more than 300 years. Most examples can be traced back to two different styles: Chinese panels and French panoramic scenes. According to Greg Herringshaw, assistant curator of wallcoverings at the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum in New York, the earliest examples of hand-painted decorative panels came from China in the late 17th century. They often featured flowers, birds and trees, or tradesmen at work, and were rendered in an intentionally naive, shallow perspective. The popularity of chinoiserie soared through the 19th century, and the wallpaper made its way to Europe and the United States as an import from the East India Company, following the trade routes of the time.