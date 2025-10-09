Tour this $9.3 million custom-built home in Ocean City’s high-end Gardens neighborhood

A custom-built “coastal sanctuary” in Ocean City’s high-end Gardens neighborhood is on the market for $9.3 million.

The nearly 4,000-square-foot mansion on Newcastle Road has five bedrooms, 6½ baths, an elevator, and “expandable living spaces” that connect indoor and outdoor areas, said listing agents Emily Wilkins and Burton Wilkins III of Goldcoast Sotheby’s International Realty.

The home — which Wilkins III describes as “very Nantucket, Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard” — was built by South Jersey-based Georgetti Construction, which typically builds custom homes for clients. This property, however, was built to sell with all current furnishings included.

“They wanted this to be a showcase house for them, so they went all out,” Emily Wilkins said. “They did not miss one single detail.”

Those details span the property’s indoor and outdoor areas. Situated on one of the highest points on the island and across the street from the beach, the home’s fenced-in backyard has a saltwater pool next to a leathered-granite bar with a TV and heaters in the ceiling.

“It really feels like you could entertain there for at least three seasons,” Emily Wilkins said.

Just inside on the ground floor, there’s a foyer, living room, two en suite bedrooms, a cabana bath, and a garage, with a car-charging station, washer, dryer, pet-washing sink, and commercial-grade ice machine.

Upstairs, the great room opens up to a chef’s kitchen with Italian marble, and a dining room that connects to a wraparound balcony with a built-in outdoor grill.

Movable glass walls, called “NanaWalls,” allow these indoor gathering spaces to meld into an outdoor seating area, which is equipped with heaters and motorized hurricane screens that can block winds.

The second story also has a powder room, laundry room, and two en suite bedrooms, including a bunk room with four beds and built-in bookshelves.

The top floor is devoted to the primary suite, which has a walk-in closet and spa-style bathroom with a soaking tub, rain shower, dual vanities, makeup counter, and heated toilet.

The suite also connects to a wood-paneled, screened-in porch and an outdoor balcony.

The home is in Ocean City’s Gardens section, a neighborhood of multimillion-dollar properties on the island’s north end, near the bridge to Longport. As of Tuesday, the Newcastle Road property was the neighborhood’s second-most expensive home listing on Realtor.com behind a $10 million house on the bay, where property values are typically higher.

The Newcastle Road house has been on the market since Sept. 21, the brokers said, and has received substantial interest, with a couple potential buyers having toured the property several times.

“It is one of the nicest quality homes that I’ve ever walked through,” Emily Wilkins said. “Someone could be buying it as a second, third, fourth residence, but it could be a year-round residence as well.”