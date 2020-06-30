A framed poster of an antique quilt hangs near a Phillies-themed collage by Rastatter’s brother, Billy. Another brother, Joe, found the blue drop-leaf table in the dining room on a curb near his Havertown home. Wall art includes a poster of the Philadelphia skyline by Mantua artist James Dupree that Rastatter purchased in a local gallery. The abstract of black-and-white swirls by Philadelphia’s Joe Boruchow, who is known for his cut paper technique, was acquired at an auction.