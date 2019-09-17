The kitchen, like the rest of the house, is styled in modern farmhouse coastal chic decor. Cornwell, a mother of three who likes to entertain more than cook (“When I cook, no one eats it,”) said her favorite part of the kitchen is the black-and-cream geometric cement tile on the stove, which is punctuated with a black shiplap hood. They built a 14-foot island but saved an original, massive, eight-foot-long fireplace.