When the mansion was refurbished in 2014 and divided into three separate units, ex-Eagle Connor Barwin lived in the unit where the Bakers live now. He installed hand-scraped hardwood floors throughout and upgraded finishes. Their unit is about 2,400 square feet with three floors, 15-foot ceilings, two bedrooms and four bathrooms — two full and two half — and a huge basement. The bedroom windows let in lots of natural light, but the home’s original shutters, which open and close from the inside, can keep the room completely dark.