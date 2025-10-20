The wooded Malvern-area home of a famous Main Line builder is for sale for nearly $2 million

A Chester County home full of beautiful woodwork and secluded on five acres of land is for sale for nearly $2 million.

Advertised as the “McElroy House” in an ode to the late builder Robert McElroy, the 4,300-square-foot property near Malvern hit the market last week for $1.99 million.

McElroy, who is credited with building more than 200 homes around the Main Line, designed and built this home for his own family in 1975, according to Marion Dinofa, Compass RE Realtor and modern home specialist.

Advertisement

Tucked far off Rabbit Run Road in Willistown Township, McElroy’s three-bedroom, 3 ½ -bath home features a contemporary design and floor-to-ceiling windows that let in abundant natural light.

“I see a lot of really cool houses but this one, almost more than any other house, is truly like you’re living in a work of art, between the craftsmanship of the woodworking, the views through the windows that are ever changing with the seasons, and the design of the home itself,” Dinofa said.

Almost every piece of wood in the home was crafted by Horace Hartshaw, who collaborated with the renowned sculptural furniture maker Wharton Esherick. This includes everything from the wood doors to the custom kitchen cabinets to the staircases, including a spiral one at its center.

McElroy wasn’t the only artist who resided in the home: His wife, Annamaria, a painter and sculptor, also left her mark, showcasing her artwork on the walls of the home and using a wing of the home as her studio.

Dinofa noted that the home also includes a detached two-story garage that could be converted into more creative space.

Between Robert’s vision and Annamaria’s artistic touches, their home “was a labor of love,” Dinofa said. “And it’s really well preserved. You can tell it hasn’t changed much.”

Annamaria and Robert lived at the home into their 90s, Dinofa said. They died in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Dinofa said the home is being sold by their daughter, Loretta.

Dinofa said she could see the home being bought by artists or by adventurous young parents who want to raise their children amid nature.

“It would be such a fun place for kids to play outside,” with a stream in the backyard and plenty of space to run around,“ Dinofa said. “I can only imagine the wildlife that they have viewed from that house.”