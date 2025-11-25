House of the Week: a Passyunk Square home with a famous neighbor for $455,000

Rebecca Procopio was attracted to the walkability of the two-bedroom, 1½-bathroom home to the eateries, “the vibrant energy,” and other attractions of Passyunk Square.

But after buying it in 2023, she took particular delight in the view from her front porch of the studio of renowned mosaic artist Isaiah Zagar.

“I’ve always felt drawn to the unique,” said Procopio, referring to both to the neighborhood and the house. The home “felt a lot more open than the other homes I looked at.”

Her fiancé, Tyler Griffiths, joined her there last year. But the couple is now headed for Chicago where she has a new job in her field of genetic counseling.

The house is 1,036 square feet and four stories, including the finished basement.

The main floor is open concept, with hardwood floors in the living room, dining area, kitchen, and half bathroom. The living room also features an exposed brick wall.

The kitchen has updated cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a marble countertop.

The two bedrooms have ample closet space and large windows, letting in plentiful natural light.

The second bedroom has been serving as a combination guest room and home office.

The primary bathroom has a contemporary design, with ceramic tile and a large shower.

The basement can be used as a family room, home office, or gym, in addition to storage space and a laundry area with a washer and dryer.

The property has a private outdoor space.

Public transportation is easily accessible.

The house is listed by Nancy Alperin of Maxwell Realty Company for $455,000.