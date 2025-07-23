The property housing a former South Philly pool club is for sale and going viral

A house that served as a former South Philly pool club is — and has been — for sale. But this time, it’s going viral.

The more-than-5,500-square-foot property, located at 1307 S. Sixth Street, served as a private club and bar in the 2010s with a pool and cabana along Fairhill Street and an owner-occupied apartment on the second floor with a separate entrance.

But it’s not a newly available pad. In fact, the Zillow listing has been live for almost a year.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Realtor Stephanie Olenik, who is not affiliated with the real estate group selling the property, posted a glossy Instagram Reel touting the property as “South Philly’s hidden pool club” on the market.

It quickly took off, with more than 171,000 views on her page alone as of Wednesday morning. The video has also been reposted and shared on other platforms, garnering even more attention. Who doesn’t want to aspire to own a pool club in the dead of summer?

On the Philadelphia Subreddit, a post titled "Buy your very own South Philly Pool Club here" was published following Olenik‘s Instagram post, with a link to the Zillow listing. The Instagram post also appeared to inspire a viral X post.

The idea of a privately owned pool in South Philly is aspirational enough on its own — especially ahead of more warm weather. But coupled with Olenik‘s footage, showing an aquamarine-hued cabana seemingly stuck in a time capsule, it has reached a whole new level.

“It needs to be saved and restored,” one Instagram comment said. “Call Charlie and Mac,” said another, referencing what could easily become an It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia plot. Another put it simply: “If I won the lottery, I wouldn’t tell anyone, but there will be signs.”

Zillow data show the property has been viewed more than 7,000 times in the last 30 days.

In its heyday, the Sixth Street property served as the NC Club, a members-only pool and bar in the heart of South Philly, according to old neighbors and past members across social media platforms. Details are fuzzy, but on Reddit, former members spoke of the club’s charm and quirkiness. A long-forgotten MapQuest listing still populates for the club, calling it “a beloved destination.”

Property records show the home and club were owned and operated by the late Joseph “Joe” Mandi. Members say Mandi operated the club with his late partner, who went by Margie. In the comments of Olenik‘s post, old friends reminisced about Mandi making club jackets. Mandi was listed as the most recent property owner and died last year.

“My wife and I had our bachelor and bachelorette parties here and lived on the street for years,” one user wrote on Reddit. “The pool was great. Experience was very weird. Would swim here again.”

Another user posted a photo of the NC Club when it was still operating. It showed a filled pool dotted with yellow lounge chairs and towels around the perimeter. Today, Instagram footage shows the pool is drained and decor is sparse, but the basketball hoop with NC Club branding and empty coolers remain, providing a glimpse at once upon a time.

Zoning records posted by Brendan Nillis on X show the initial appeal to build a pool in the empty lot next to the house was filed in 1996. The residence was built in 1915.

Notably, there are no photos available of the house’s interior.

The property’s listed Realtor, Mario Tropea Jr., did not respond to a request for comment.