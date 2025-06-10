House of the week: A three-bedroom Wayne townhouse near the Radnor Trail and Regional Rail for $735,000

“It is a lot of house,” Naomi Gubernick acknowledged, when explaining why she, as a single person, wanted to buy a three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom, 2,120-square foot home.

But when she walked into the Wayne house in 2017, she said, “It spoke to me.”

Advertisement

Her Realtor, who is also her cousin, had suggested the place.

Gubernick particularly liked its walkability to Main Line shops and easy access to restaurants and the city via SEPTA Regional Rail.

“I wake up and I hear birds, and if I want to go to a show, I get on the train.”

A retired educator who was chief of staff in several large school districts, Gubernick had been renting in Delaware, grew up in the East Oak Lane section of Philadelphia, and had “always been a city girl.” She now plans to move back closer to the city.

Her Wayne townhouse, built in 1994 as part of the Greythorne Woods development, has its own entrance to the Radnor Trail.

The foyer leads to a kitchen with breakfast nook, granite countertops, and black stainless-steel appliances — selected so they won’t show fingerprints.

New glass sliding doors provide access to the front patio with maintenance-free decking.

The large dining room leads to a sunken living room with a wood-burning fireplace.

The primary suite is on the second floor, with a Palladian window and a bathroom with double vanities and a soaking tub.

There is another bedroom on the second floor, as well as a laundry.

The third floor has an office/den with a skylight and could be used as a third bedroom.

The home has an assigned garage on the premises.

It is in the Radnor School District.

The house is listed by Kathy Gubernick at Compass Realty for $735,000.