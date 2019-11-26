In the 11 years they have lived in their three-story rowhouse in the Italian Market area, Joy and Steve Barnosky have seen it turn from a starter home into a place to raise their three children.
“We’ve been able to grow into it,” says Joy, who works in digital strategies for the financial industry.
Steve, who sells fiber optic network services, talks about the nearby playground and swimming pool, Spruce Harbor and other parts of the Delaware riverfront, the Pennsport Beer Boutique, and local coffee houses and restaurants.
Before buying the house, the Barnoskys had been renting apartments in the South Street-Graduate Hospital area. Steve says they were drawn to the rowhouse because “there would be space to grow into.”
The four-bedroom, two-bath house has more than 2,200 feet of living space, including a finished basement with an office for Steve, who works from home. The office, he says, could easily be converted to a den.
The house has wide hallways, 10-foot ceilings, a spacious backyard, and ample storage space.
The open living room/dining room and a large, eat-in-kitchen make it suitable for entertaining, while providing generous quarters for a family.
Manton Street Park and Community Garden are across the street, and Jefferson Square Park and the Sacks Playground are close by.
There is easy access to I-95, the Schuylkill Expressway, and the Vine Street Expressway.
What’s next for the family?
“We really do like the neighborhood, and the neighbors are fantastic,” Joy says. But “it’s time for a new chapter.”
They want to experience a different part of the city. “We’re looking at Northern Liberties, Fishtown,” Steve says.
The property is listed by Charles Davies of the Redfin Corp. for $450,000.