Coming to the Philadelphia area from France in the fall of 2015, Claudia and Hervé Le Méliner saw Bala Cynwyd as the perfect location.
Hervé was taking a new job opening a U.S. subsidiary of a French cookie manufacturer, and the couple liked the fact that the area was accessible to his work in Center City and good schools for their three sons.
So they rented a five bedroom, 3½-bath Tudor-style Colonial in the College Park neighborhood .
“There were two parks nearby, the [Cynwyd] Heritage Trail, and it was close to the Schuylkill, I-76 and Martin Luther King Drive," Claudia said. “A lot of neighbors with kids have moved into the neighborhood recently.
“It’s a quiet, green neighborhood with open spaces. In the summer, there are block parties, and in the fall, we have Halloween parties.”
When their landlords decided they wanted to sell, the Le Méliners knew they didn’t want to move. The house was in great shape, and they were comfortable there so they bought it.
Now, three years later, they are, indeed, moving back to France. Hervé’s company has promoted him to a new job there.
The house, built in 1925, has refinished hardwood floors throughout, a new eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, ceramic floors and backsplash, wood cabinetry, recessed lighting and access to a brick patio and level rear yard.
It has a large, bright formal dining room, a traditional living room with a wood-burning brick fireplace, recessed lighting, an updated powder room and access to the front porch.
The second floor has a master bedroom suite with an updated master bathroom, three additional bedrooms, and a full hall bathroom.
The third floor has an additional bedroom and full bath, and there is a large walk-in-attic that could be converted to a sixth bedroom.
The house has a large attached garage, and private driveway and the basement has ample storage space.
The house is listed by Damon Michels of BHHS Fox & Roach-Narberth for $799,000.