In the 22 years they have lived in their colonial in the heart of Springfield, Delaware County, Charlie Rodgers says, he and his wife, Dawn Gunn, “have kept the original character of the house."
“Dawn is always refinishing a door or a window sill," he says. “We’ve kept all the old crystal doorknobs. It’s almost like you go back in time, but you don’t.”
Now Rodgers, a truck driver, and Gunn, who works in the trust tax department of a bank, are ready to look ahead. They’re moving to a townhouse in Willistown Township, Chester County.
“I’m getting older, and I’m tired of doing all the yard work,” Rodgers says. “Time to let someone else do the yard work.”
Their three-bedroom, 1½-bath house, built in 1940, is on a landscaped level lot with a winding front walkway, covered side patio, and raised rear sun deck. The house has 1,554 square feet.
The living room has a gas fireplace, and the dining room is formal with crown moldings, a corner hutch, and hardwood floor.
The kitchen has granite-topped custom cabinetry, glass door accents, and a gas stove with center grill.
There is a lighted path to the backyard paved patio for ease of entertaining, and the basement has a separate laundry/utility room and a bar area with ceramic tile floor and a built-in refrigerator.
New heating and air conditioning units were installed last year. The roof was replaced in 2009 with shingles "expected to last 50 years,’’ Rodgers says.
In recent years, he says, the neighborhood has seen the arrival of new restaurants, more sidewalks, and more parking.
The house is close to the 101 trolley stop and its access to the 69th Street terminal.
The house is listed by Nick DeLuca of CB Preferred-Media for $344,900.