No records are kept of such things, but Lanie and Jack McCue are almost surely one of the few couples who have a bird’s-eye view of the church where they were married.
The couple live on the 14th floor of the Phoenix condo building and have unobstructed views of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, where they were married in 1976 and now attend Mass.
The McCues — Jack is a retired technology manager for a major bank and Lanie a retired special-ed teacher — have always had a thing for the city.
Both are from Northeast Philadelphia but frequently came to Center City when growing up, when living in a rowhouse in Mayfair, when raising their children in Abington Township, and then, 10 years ago, when they moved to the Phoenix.
“The city has always been part of our life,” Jack says. “We love the vibe of Center City. When the kids were little, we came in all the time.”
And Lanie speaks fondly of watching parades along the Parkway from their living room.
But now, due to Jack’s physical limitations, they are moving to an over-55 retirement community in Dresher, Montgomery County.
The unit has a large primary bedroom with a renovated bathroom with a glass-stall shower.
A second bedroom can serve as an office or guest room, with a full-size pull-down Murphy bed.
The open layout features a large living room and dining room space with custom electronic blinds.
The kitchen has a new dishwasher and convenient pantry, storage room, and space for a washer/dryer,
The building has a rooftop deck, 24-hour concierge service, a front desk attendant, and valet parking options.
There is a separate storage unit on the fourth floor.
The condo is particularly convenient for travelers, who can get to Suburban Station, 30th Street Station and the airport without going outdoors.
It is listed by Paul Fontaine of Keller Williams Philadelphia for $475,000.