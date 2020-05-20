Before her retirement, Nancy Cammarota worked as a receptionist for the home products manufacturing business headed by her husband, Ron.
But for much of 1995, she could often be seen near the Springton Reservoir in Delaware County, watching the couple’s new home built from the ground up.
“It was a fun time,” Ron recalls. “It was nice to see it come together. Before we built this place, there was a forest.”
The Cammarotas had moved from South Philadelphia to a home in Upper Providence Township about eight years earlier, but they wanted their own place.
And now, after enjoying it for a quarter century, they have downsized to a smaller home in Newtown Square, leaving the Media house for a second owner.
The house, on two acres in the Springton Chase Community, has a two-story foyer, formal living room, dining room, study, gourmet kitchen with island, breakfast room, butler’s pantry, first floor laundry with access to the rear patio and a three-car garage with workshop area.
There is also a great room with a fireplace and access to the rear deck.
The second level has the master bedroom suite, sitting room, two large walk-in wardrobe closets with custom built-ins, a master bathroom with separate vanities, a whirlpool tub and shower.
The 6,539-square-foot home has four additional bedrooms with two baths, hall linen closets, and access to the rear staircase.
The fully finished lower level has a custom wet bar, an additional informal dining room, a full bath and a changing area for the in-ground pool.
There is a large storage area and three-zone HVAC.
The house has easy access to major arteries, shopping, schools, and Philadelphia International Airport.
The home is listed by Jody Allen of CB Preferred-Media for $995,000.