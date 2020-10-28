Kelly Keller describes it as “like living in a tree house.”
Kelly, a retired dietitian, and her husband, Chuck, a retired construction supervisor for retail stores, bought the five-bedroom, 3½-bath Dutch Colonial in 2000. Their son was going into sixth grade at the time, and “those woods were his delight,” she says.
The property is just under an acre, and red fox and deer mingle with the human population. Kelly says a peregrine falcon once landed on their wall.
She says the neighborhood is active, with a Halloween hayride, a fall festival, a July 4 bike parade, playgroups, and a book club. Adjacent properties are well-maintained.
But the Kellers are leaving the house, neighbors, and wildlife behind as they head for Florida and the next stage of retirement.
The 2,384-square-foot house, built in 1961, is part of the Shand Tract, one of the first post World War II developments in that part of the Main Line.
It has large gathering areas, a galley kitchen with cherry cabinetry, a double sink, and Corian countertops. The dining room has French doors.
There are four bedrooms upstairs, a finished basement with wet bar, and a large attic with ample room for storage.
A den with full bath attached could be converted to an in-law suite. There are also three wood-burning fireplaces and four outdoor patio/deck areas.
The Lenox AC/Heater was installed in 2018 and has a transferable five-year warranty.
The house is in the Tredyffrin/Easttown School District, with easy access to the Devon regional rail station, downtown Wayne, and Valley Forge National Historical Park.
It is listed by Amy Sheahan of Compass RE for $680,000.