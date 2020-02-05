Gina Smith had grown up in the Olney section of Philadelphia, lived in Lansdale for 17 years, and then rented in Fishtown for about a year before finding the right city/suburban balance.
“I wanted a place that was a little bit city and a little bit suburban without being too far from either,” said Smith, a physical therapist.
The classic English Tudor in East Falls suited her perfectly. A bicyclist and paddleboarder, she liked that Kelly Drive and the Schuylkill were just a half mile away. And the two-bedroom, one-bath house is just three blocks from the East Falls stop on SEPTA Regional Rail.
Since she bought the house in 2015, she said, “things have moved into the neighborhood … A flower shop, a local deli, new construction.” The Falls of Schuylkill branch of the Free Library, renowned as a hub of community activity, is nearby.
But a change in Smith’s circumstances — a merger with a partner and four pets — has caused her to move to nearby West Mount Airy.
The 1,120-square-foot house, built in 1943, is on a tree-lined side street in a historic area.
The living room has original hardwood floors, custom built-ins, coat closet, and cottage-style Tudor windows. The two bedrooms and a full bath are on the second floor.
The updated galley kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a custom designer sink, and a two-zone wine fridge. Access to the enclosed private rear patio is through the kitchen.
The basement has ample storage space and a laundry area.
The home features natural gas radiant heat and recently added efficient zoned wall AC units on the second floor.
Other recent updates include a new front sidewalk and copper snowcaps added to the copper rain gutters.
The property is listed by Dave Marcolla at Keller Williams Real Estate-Newtown for $319,900.