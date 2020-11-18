When Larissa Staszkiw and her partner, Nathan Witmer, decided in 2018 that it was time to move on from their condo in Philadelphia’s Graduate Hospital area to something larger, they faced a dilemma.
They knew they wanted to live in Fishtown. Their jobs — she is a lawyer and he is an accountant with a major firm — were too demanding for them to take on a home renovation.
But they found that what they were being shown was, in Staszkiw’s words, “one gray box after another.”
Their search ended with a just-completed three-bedroom, three-bath house on a 20-foot lot designed by the local KJO firm.
“I had just fallen in love with the design and layout of the traditional Philadelphia rowhouse,” Staszkiw says. Yet they wanted a modern, open-concept interior and this “was the best of both worlds.”
But now they are moving to be closer to out-of-state family.
The first floor has a large living room with hand-scraped hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and large windows with custom-made wood blinds.
The kitchen has granite counters, a large island, a breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances, including a gas range with griddle, a double oven, and French door refrigerator.
The second floor has the primary suite with a large bedroom, his and hers closets, storage space, and a bathroom with custom vanity and double sinks.
There is also a wet bar, wine fridge, and private balcony, one of four outdoor spaces, including a roof deck with skyline and bridge views.
The third floor has two bedrooms and a laundry closet with a full-sized washer and dryer, and a modern bathroom with custom cabinetry, double sinks, and a soaking tub.
The fully finished basement has a full bathroom and extra space for a fourth bedroom, family room, or office.
The 2,742-square-foot home leaves plenty of room for them to each have an office, Staszkiw says, “which has been a lifesaver since the pandemic.”
She also sees the neighborhood as a major attraction, “very laid back and friendly, from the local coffee shop around the corner to their neighbor’s black lab, who greets residents as they arrive home from work.”
She also notes the upcoming community space to be developed near the river and under I-95, which will include parking, art installations, and a farmer’s market.
The house is listed by Charles Davies of the Redfin Corp. for $639,000.