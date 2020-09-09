Darin Bielby’s long relationship with the house next door is drawing to a close.

“When I first started looking to purchase a property in Germantown 11 years ago, I fell in love with this property,” says Bielby, a cybersecurity and privacy consultant.

But negotiations fell through with the nonprofit that owned the carriage house and had used it as its headquarters. So he bought a house next door the year after and moved in.

The house is a block from the Tulpehocken Regional Rail Station.
POWELTON DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP
The carriage house was built in 1884, designed by renowned architect Frank Miles Day, a contemporary of such turn-of-the-century architects as Walter Cope, Wilson Eyre and William L. Price.

As negotiations with other prospective buyers also fell through, the house continued to deteriorate from neglect and a burst water pipe.

About three years ago, the house was back on the market — a shell of its old self — and that time, Bielby got it. But he had invested too much time, money and energy in his own house to consider moving in.

The kitchen has new cabinets, countertops and appliances.
Powelton Digital Media Group
He didn’t want a commercial property next door, and he also wanted to accommodate his neighbors in the Tulpehocken Station Historic District.

So he had the property rezoned residential and converted back to a residence with three bedrooms, 2½-baths and the old garage bays converted into a covered porch.

The outside was preserved and the inside completely modernized.

The former carriage entrances have been replaced by floor-to-ceiling glass doors, and the first floor has an open plan with wide-plank hardwood floors.

The kitchen has a large center island with exposed wood accents, stool seating and overhead pendant lighting, granite countertops, bronze stainless steel appliances, a subway tile backsplash, and oversized cabinets.

The master bedroom has a reading nook.
Powelton Digital Media Group
The second floor has the three bedrooms, two full baths and a laundry area. The master bedroom has a reading nook, and the other bedrooms are convertible to office space.

The first floor has a powder room; a finished basement provides additional storage, and there is parking space for two cars.

The property is a block from the Tulpehocken regional rail station.

“Now it’s ready for someone who’ll love it as much as I did,” Bielby says.

The house is listed by Sean Adams of Compass Pennsylvania for $545,000.

The covered patio of the carriage house in Germantown.
Powelton Digital Media Group
