For Toni and Bob Griffith, the move from Charlotte, N.C., to the Philadelphia area in 2010 was only about 540 miles as the crow flies.
But in terms of architecture, the difference was far greater. After spending most of their married life in new construction, the Griffiths bought a house built by one of the Main Line’s most famous architects on a street named for the family of another one.
The six-bedroom, five-plus bath home is on Evans Lane, a private cul-de-sac in Northside Haverford that Toni says “makes you feel like you’re driving into your own world.”
The Evans family included Allen Evans, a world-famous architect and partner of the legendary Frank Furness, who designed the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.
The Griffiths’ home, built in 1930, was designed by Walter Durham, one of the most prolific and sought-after architects on the Main Line in the early 20th century.
The house’s 5,860 square feet includes numerous indoor and outdoor entertaining areas on the first level, with French doors leading to a tiered flagstone patio with alfresco dining area and a butler’s pantry.
A bay window nook is a perfect setting for a grand piano.
The gourmet kitchen has a large, marble-topped island with ample prep and storage space.
The second floor master bedroom suite has multiple custom closets, a dressing area, and a spa bathroom. There are two more bedrooms on this level and another two on the third floor, one of which is being used as an office.
There is also a guest suite perfect for an in-law apartment.
“It’s comfortable without being pretentious,” Toni says.
The home is a short walk from the Haverford regional rail station and the Merion Cricket Club and is in the Lower Merion School District.
Toni says she and Bob are moving because they have become empty nesters and now want something on one floor, “but we’ll still be friends with our neighbors here.”
The house is listed by Leigh Ann Ambrose of Coldwell Banker Preferred, Wayne office, for $1,675,000.