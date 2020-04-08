Moving to the Philadelphia area in 2002 to take a job in the pharmaceutical industry, Alison Maguire faced a slight dilemma.
“I grew up in the Northern Virginia suburbs,” she says, “and I wasn’t sure I was ready for big city living.”
But she didn’t want to move to another suburb.
The solution, which would suit her for almost 20 years, was a historic rowhouse in the city’s Queen Village neighborhood that offered a taste of both city and suburb.
Now it’s time to return to the suburbs, though. She is engaged and will be living with her fiancé and his three children in the West Chester or Glen Mills area.
Alison says that while “I fell in love with the historic charm of the house,” the deal-sealer was the private garden behind it that opens into a secure community space shared by seven other houses.
“You can’t even hear the sounds of the street,” she says. “You don’t feel like you’re in the city. It was the perfect place of both worlds.”
The three-bedroom, one-bath house, built in 1920, is on a quiet, tree-lined street and blends historic and modern finishes.
Each of the three upper-level stories has hardwood floors and gas fireplaces.
The kitchen and dining area on the lower floor has cork flooring and high-end stainless steel appliances, and walks out to the private patio.
The second level master bedroom has an open, spa-like bath.
There are new rear windows and a water heater added in 2018.
And Maguire converted one of the bedrooms into an office, another into a gym.
The area is easily walkable, with many restaurants, convenience stores, and dog parks.
For a buyer with children, the house is in the Meredith School (K-8) catchment area of the Philadelphia School District.
The property is listed by Travus Gehret of Redfin Corp. for $475,000.