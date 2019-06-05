Russ and Paula Cording knew exactly what they wanted in a home, and they knew where they wanted it.
“We built [in Glenmoore] because of the area being so unique,” Paula said. “We are close to all shopping and major highways, yet have the feeling of country.”
The couple worked with John Arrow Custom Homes to complete the house in 1995.
“It was built to our specifications,” Russ said. “We added custom details including millwork, transoms, hand-picked local stone, raised German pointing, and much more.”
The 5,600-square foot home includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms on a 6.1 acre lot. The kitchen features double ovens and a butler’s pantry. Upstairs, the home is divided into two wings, one of which is dedicated to a master suite, with tray ceilings, private den and en-suite bath with soaking tub.
The home also boasts views of East Nantmeal Township, which the couple says make the home special.
“The home is surrounded by conservancy,” Russ said. “The large windows bring the outside in.”
Paula said her favorite parts of the home are the kitchen and family rooms, off the home’s cathedral-ceilinged foyer.
“These two rooms are open to each other and the family gathers together,” she said.
The couple has recently decided to list the home for sale. “Time to downsize,” Paula said.
They expect the views and the location to entice new buyers. “The neighbors are very friendly and always willing to lend a hand,” Russ said.
The property is listed with Elizabeth Fantini at James A. Cochrane, Inc. for $1,249,000.