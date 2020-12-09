Dennise Magill grew up in Texas and had never lived in a house without a yard, but she knew that the roof deck on the house in Manayunk would be an acceptable substitute.
She and her husband, Jonathan, an Air Force lieutenant colonel and pilot, had been looking in Northern Liberties but couldn’t find what they wanted in their price range.
It was 2014, and they were moving from their home near McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey, and “we really lucked out,” says Dennise, who works as a medical physicist supporting hospital radiology departments.
But now, with Jonathan reassigned to the Pentagon, they are moving to Northern Virginia, where Dennise will work as a consultant.
The Manayunk house, newly constructed when the couple bought it, has three bedrooms and 2½ baths and is 3,024 square feet, enough for Dennise and Jonathan to have separate home offices.
The open floor plan offers a formal dining room and a nook for the couple’s grand piano.
The kitchen, which bridges the dining area and living room, has dark-wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, marble countertops, and a center island with a built-in wine cooler.
There is a half-bath on the ground floor leading to a two-car parking space behind the house.
The wide staircases with custom railings lead to the second and third floors, with the two second-floor bedrooms on opposite sides of the house. The hallway has a spacious laundry room.
The primary suite takes up the entire third floor, with two large closets and a bathroom with a designer soaking tub and double-sink wood vanities.
The roof deck has provided both excellent views and space for a kiddie pool for the Magills’ 7-year-old daughter.
The finished basement is being used as a combination home gym and study/den.
The neighborhood has many young professionals and families, and Jonathan likes the easy walk to Main Street’s shops and restaurants.
The house is listed by Michelle Burns-McHugh of Compass Pennsylvania for $579,000.