It is doubtful that records are kept of such things, but it’s possible that Jamie and Jack Trepts have set one by rehabbing and living in three successive houses on the same block.
The block is on Pierce Street in Pennsport. Jack grew up there, and when he married Jamie in 2001, they rehabbed a shell that was their wedding gift from Jack’s grandparents.
Five years and three daughters later, they rehabbed a second house on the block, a larger home to give their daughters their own space.
“It’s a great neighborhood, a great place to raise our daughters,” Jamie says.
But now, with one daughter out of the house and a second soon to head for college, they want to downsize and rehab House #4.
“We’re looking for a fixer-upper,” says Jamie, a fact that is slightly more understandable when one realizes that Jack, who is in facilities at Drexel University, is indeed a jack of all trades. (Jamie is a dental patient coordinator at a hospital.)
Their friends sometimes refer to them as “Chip and Joanna,” after Chip and Joanna Gaines, the couple who had the old Fixer Upper show on HGTV.
“I’m the planner and the one who gives him the ideas,” Jamie says. But she does help him some: “He taught me how to grout.”
House #3, where they live now, has four bedrooms and 2½ baths.
“My dad and my husband pretty much built it,” Jamie says, after tearing down the garage and apartment that had been on the lot.
It has a spacious dining area, a bright living room with a cozy fireplace, and a large patio suitable for entertaining.
The second floor has the master bedroom with a tiled shower stall and rainfall shower head and a second bedroom. The two other bedrooms are on the third floor.
The finished basement has high ceilings, a tile floor, and a half bath.
The roof deck has 360-degree skyline views.
The 2,400-square-foot layout is somewhat unusual in that the kitchen fronts on Pierce Street, which Jamie wanted so she could keep her eye on their daughters and on activity on the street.
And will the fourth rehab be on Pierce Street?
“No,” Jamie says, laughing. “It’s time for a change.”
The property is listed by Michael Severns and Andrew Black of Redfin Corp. for $485,000.