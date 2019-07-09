Linda Schaeffer made an educated decision when she bought her 7,000-square-foot Rittenhouse Square home. By the time she settled in October 2015, she had seen almost every listing on tony Delancey Place.
“We had looked at every other home on the 18th and 20th block of Delancey, and we just fell in love with the second floor,” she said.
The five-story, six-bedroom home included a second floor that Schaeffer knew would get a lot of use.
“It was conducive to entertaining large groups for business and social,” she said.
The French wood-paneled den on the second floor includes a bar as well as iron doors leading to a deck. Schaeffer said it’s still her favorite part of the home.
The property includes several spaces for entertaining, beginning with a grand entrance and staircase leading directly to the second floor. She said her daughter’s wedding was scheduled just after they purchased the home, and the location made for an excellent backdrop.
“The photos of her in front of the living room iron doors and on the Juliet balcony were spectacular,” she said.
In addition to the second-floor entertaining space, the property also includes an enormous wine cellar, a newly refinished kitchen, and a fifth-floor entertaining room with its own bar and kitchen. There is also a two-car garage.
Schaeffer said the home required some updating when they bought it.
They added a new elevator and refinished the hardwood and marble floors and updated the master suite’s dressing room and office.
“We added high-end carpet in the bedrooms because we prefer that under our feet in bedrooms,” she said. “But the hardwood is intact underneath.”
Schaeffer said it’s the right time to list the home for sale.
“We spend five months of the year at our home in Stone Harbor and travel in the winter, as well, now that our children are grown,” she said.
The property is listed with Reid Rosenthal and the Rosenthal Group at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach for $4,350,000.