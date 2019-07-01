Dan Macey’s favorite room in his New Hope home is no surprise.
“As a food professional, my favorite place is the kitchen we designed,” he said.
Macey, a food stylist known for working with national programs including “Live! With Kelly and Ryan,” said he and Paul Savidge built the kitchen to include dual, 13-foot floating counters, Bosch and Jenn-Air appliances, and to maximize entertaining space.
“The kitchen is the center of our home and where everyone congregates naturally,” he said.
They bought their 4,000-square-foot, four-bedroom New Hope home together in 1998 because it offered easy access for both their commutes.
“It was the perfect location for Paul to commute to his prior position working in Princeton,” Macey said. “Yet, just five minutes from New Hope and Lambertville, N.J., and still within a commuting to distance to either New York or Philadelphia.”
Macey said the location drew them to the property, as well as its secluded, five-acre lot on Buckingham Mountain. Over the ensuing years, they’ve made a series of improvements to the home.
“We have done extensive renovations and improvements over the course of our 20 years of living here,” he said. “We opened up the floor plan to create a great space for entertaining, hosting guests and even working from home.”
They also added walls of windows throughout, added an on-demand propane generator and updated the bathrooms. The master suite comprises its own wing, with three closets and a step-down greenhouse. Savidge and Macey updated the spa-like en-suite bath to include a dual-headed shower and a soaking tub.
Just as work brought them to New Hope, Macey said it is taking them away. The couple has recently decided to sell the property.
“Our work has taken us farther from our life in New Hope,” he said. “We look forward to a new family to pass on our home to.”
He said he thinks a new family will be drawn to the ease of entertaining in the home.
“The outside space is a natural place to host small and large parties,” he said. “And inside, there is plenty of space to host a sporting event while watching the game on the projector television in the family room.”
Macey said the quiet of the home and the neighborhood may also draw another family in.
“The house has allowed us the privacy to relax and unwind after stressful days at the office,” he said.
The home is listed for $989,000 with Marion Dinofa at Fox Roach.