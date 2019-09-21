A lease-option-to-buy arrangement can be a solution for some potential home buyers, but it’s not right for everyone. If you’re not certain that you’re going to be able to purchase the rental home at the end of the lease period, you might be better served with a standard rental agreement. Meanwhile, take time to work on your credit, save up extra cash, and get your finances in better shape so you can strike when the time’s right. After all, it would be a waste to plunk down extra money on a lease-option and above-market rent without making any meaningful progress toward home ownership.